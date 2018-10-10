Crystal Flash adds Harris Oil to business portfolio

A Grand Rapids-based energy distribution company has added the Novi-based Harris Oil Corp. to its portfolio of businesses.

Crystal Flash, which specializes in the sale and distribution of propane, diesel, gasoline and lubricants, will expand its footprint in Michigan with the partnership of Harris Oil, a producer of engine oils and gasoline.

“We are thrilled to welcome Harris Oil and its customers into the Crystal Flash family,” Crystal Flash President Tom Olive said in a statement. “Mike Harris brings decades of experience in lubricants and fuel distribution. Together, we’ll serve our combined customers exceptionally well.”

According to a statement, Harris, the founder Harris Oil Corp. in 2003, will be staying on as part of the Crystal Flash team. In addition, the company will now be sole provider of Penn Grade 1 lubricants in Michigan.