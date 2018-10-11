Spectrum Industries relocates business from two West Michigan plants to Kentucky

KENTWOOD — Automotive supplier Spectrum Industries Inc. is relocating two West Michigan manufacturing operations to Kentucky.

Spectrum Decorative Finishes Inc., a subsidiary of Spectrum Industries, said production would “cease” at the Kentwood facility and its Grand Rapids facility by Dec. 31, according to a state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act filing in September. The company produces plastic parts for the automotive industry.

“The entire Decorative Finishes Division will be permanently relocated,” the company wrote in the notice, which indicated that 26 employees at the Kentwood location and 108 employees at the Grand Rapids site could be affected.

Currently, Spectrum Industries is located at 13 McConnell St. SW in Grand Rapids and 5265 Kellogg Woods Drive in Kentwood. The company employs nearly 400 people, according to its website.

Prior to the relocation, Spectrum Industries’ expanded into a Grand Rapids industrial building, as MiBiz reported in 2016.