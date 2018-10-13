Let’s Celebrate Deals: M&A Deals and Dealmakers of the Years Awards Article Index

Published in Finance
Let’s Celebrate Deals: M&amp;A Deals and Dealmakers of the Years Awards Article Index

BY Saturday, October 13, 2018 06:02pm

MiBiz, in conjunction with the Association for Corporate Growth Western Michigan, is pleased to present the sixth-annual M&A Deals and Dealmakers of the Year Awards.

JUDGES

  • Jason Brinks, managing director at Oxford Financial Group Ltd.
  • Krista Flynn, regional president at Chemical Bank
  • Remos Lenio, partner at Tillerman Co.
  • Dan Lynn, partner and CPA at Beene Garter LLP
  • Jon Siebers, shareholder at Rhoades McKee PC

EVENT

2018 MiBiz M&A Deals and Dealmakers of the Year Awards

  • Awards reception and networking event presented by MiBiz and the Association for Corporate Growth Western Michigan
  • Thursday, Oct. 25; starts at 5:30 p.m.
  • Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, 303 Pearl St. NW, Grand Rapids
  • Cost: $50 per ticket, discounts on purchases of five or more
  • Register: mibiz.com/deals
  • More information: (616) 608-6170, [email protected]

SPONSORS

Presenting

  • ACG Western Michigan

Gold

  • Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Silver

  • Citizens Bank
  • Lambert & Co.
  • Sabo PR
  • Varnum LLP

Bronze

  • EHTC
  • Huizenga Group
  • Hungerford Valuation LLC
  • Small Business Association of
  • Michigan

Profiles of this year’s winners and finalists, selected by an independent panel of judges, can be found on the following pages. Their stories highlight the best practices for effective corporate dealmaking in the region, as well as spotlight the key dealmakers who’ve made their mark over the awards period, which covers July 1, 2017 through June 30 of this year.

New for 2018, we’re also presenting the first-ever Western Michigan Dealmaker Hall of Fame Award to Warner Norcross + Judd LLP attorney Stephen Waterbury, whose influence looms large on the West Michigan dealmaking community and successive generations of M&A professionals at the firm and beyond.

Please join us for the awards reception and networking event, which starts at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 25 at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids. For more information or to register for the event, visit mibiz.com/deals.

Brian Edwards, Publisher

Joe Boomgaard, Editor

 

IN THIS ISSUE:

