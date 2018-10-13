Let’s Celebrate Deals: M&A Deals and Dealmakers of the Years Awards Article Index

MiBiz, in conjunction with the Association for Corporate Growth Western Michigan, is pleased to present the sixth-annual M&A Deals and Dealmakers of the Year Awards.
2018 MiBiz M&A Deals and Dealmakers of the Year Awards
Profiles of this year’s winners and finalists, selected by an independent panel of judges, can be found on the following pages. Their stories highlight the best practices for effective corporate dealmaking in the region, as well as spotlight the key dealmakers who’ve made their mark over the awards period, which covers July 1, 2017 through June 30 of this year.
New for 2018, we’re also presenting the first-ever Western Michigan Dealmaker Hall of Fame Award to Warner Norcross + Judd LLP attorney Stephen Waterbury, whose influence looms large on the West Michigan dealmaking community and successive generations of M&A professionals at the firm and beyond.
Please join us for the awards reception and networking event, which starts at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 25 at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids. For more information or to register for the event, visit mibiz.com/deals.
Brian Edwards, Publisher
Joe Boomgaard, Editor
IN THIS ISSUE:
- A focus on serving others serves Waterbury well during four-decade legal career
- PE investment positions GRAM for additional growth
- Quebec fruit beverage maker expands with deal for Old Orchard Brands
- Deal for Lectro breathes new life into Midwest Timer
- Sparks finds ‘perfect’ deal with acquisition of Nuvar
- For Zeigler, love of dealmaking started early in career
- Transparency drives results for Helminski, Auxo Investment Partners
- Kothari sees positive changes in M&A market
- Friar finds deals aplenty in niche segment of M&A sector