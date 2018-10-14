MiBiz Growth Report: Oct. 15, 2018

Here is the MiBiz Growth Report for Oct. 15, 2018.

M&A: South Bend, Ind.-based Bradley Co. LLC seeks to bolster its presence in West Michigan with the acquisition of X Ventures , a Grand Rapids commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm founded in 2013. X Ventures co-founder and President Chip Bowling told MiBiz the sale broadens the scope of X Ventures into property management, investment offerings and multifamily development. The deal also allows X Ventures to expand its footprint beyond West Michigan and gives the firm access to Bradley Co.’s existing markets in Southwest Michigan and around Indiana. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey PLC in Grand Rapids represented X Ventures in the deal.

