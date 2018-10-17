GVSU plans $70 million health building on Michigan Street

Rendering of the five-story, 160,000-square-foot Daniel and Pamella DeVos Center for Interprofessional Health that will be built at GVSU in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Valley State University plans to begin work next week on a $70 million addition to its health campus along Michigan Street east of downtown.

The five-story, 160,000-square-foot Daniel and Pamella DeVos Center for Interprofessional Health will rise adjacent to the Cook-DeVos Center for Health Sciences, and across I-196 from the Raleigh J. Finkelstein Hall.

The new center will house GVSU’s Kirkhof College of Nursing and double student space with 15 classrooms and 14 interactive laboratories, accommodating expanding undergraduate and graduate programs for health sciences that enroll more than 5,000 students.

GVSU, which hosts a ceremonial groundbreaking next week, is financing the project with a $20 million appropriation from the state, private donations and bonds. The university targets completion for May 2021.