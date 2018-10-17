Gast Manufacturing invests $6 million in Berrien County expansion

BENTON CHARTER TOWNSHIP — Air compressor manufacturer Gast Manufacturing Inc. plans to invest $6 million into its existing facility in Berrien County.

Gast Manufacturing, a Plymouth-based manufacturer that specializes in air-moving products, could create up to 30 new jobs with the expansion at its Benton Township facility, located at 2300 S. M-139.

According to a statement, Gast’s investment will go toward modernized labs, research and development functions, and offices and conference rooms.

“Gast is grateful for the continued support of the township and local community as we seek to make investments in our facility that will enable us to grow with and support our customers,” Scott Kerns, president of Gast Manufacturing, said in a statement. “These specific investments will allow us to stay at the cutting edge of product technology, as well as create an atmosphere that will allow us to attract talent."

The facility in Benton Township has 300 employees, according to The Herald-Palladium, which notes that the project would be completed by fall 2021.

Cornerstone Alliance, an economic development agency in Berrien County, provided support to Gast Manufacturing for the project.