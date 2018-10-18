Meijer plans gas station next to Bridge Street Market

GRAND RAPIDS — Walker-based grocery retailer Meijer Inc. hopes to build a new gas station adjacent to its recently-opened Bridge Street Market west of downtown.

Stockbridge Retail LLC, an affiliated entity of Grand Rapids-based Rockford Construction Co. Inc., on Wednesday received approval from the city to pursue a $372,000 brownfield grant from the state.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) grant would go to alleviate brownfield conditions at 438 Stocking Ave. NW, currently the site of an aging BP gas station. The site is adjacent to Bridge Street Market and Rockford’s mixed-use development at the intersection of Bridge Street and Seward Avenue.

If approved by the DEQ, the existing gas station would be demolished and the property would be redeveloped to house the new Meijer gas station, according to a statement from the city.

Kent County property records show that Stockbridge Retail paid $1 million in late August for the 0.1-acre property.