rss icon

Tuesday, 23 October 2018 09:20

Muskegon moves ahead with plans for downtown convention center

Written by 
Rate this item
(1 Vote)
This rendering shows the concept for the planned convention center in downtown Muskegon. This rendering shows the concept for the planned convention center in downtown Muskegon. COURTESY RENDERING

MUSKEGON — The city of Muskegon and Muskegon County along with Parkland Properties LLC have unveiled plans for a new downtown convention center campus.

The proposed $17 million convention center would be located on 4th Street between Western Avenue and Shoreline Drive and connect to the recently renovated L.C. Walker Arena and the 201-room, Parkland Properties-owned Holiday Inn Muskegon Harbor. The hotel is currently undergoing a $6 million renovation and set to be rebranded as a Delta by Marriott hotel.

The planned 45,000-square-foot convention center will be financed through an assessment on hotels within the city of Muskegon, according to a statement released late Monday.

“We are very excited about so many new developments in Muskegon, but especially the convention center,” Jon Rooks, president of Parkland Properties, said in a statement. “A convention center is the next logical step for our community and we believe this new convention center, combined with the remodeled arena and fully remodeled hotel with a covered parking garage, is only going to accelerate Muskegon’s already fast pace growth, all year-round.”

Parkland Properties owns the Holiday Inn and nearby Shoreline Inn hotel.

Grand Rapids-based Progressive A&E will design the new convention center. The project is currently in the design development phase, according to a statement. A timeline for construction remains unclear.

Read 348 times Last modified on Tuesday, 23 October 2018 09:30
Published in In the News
Tagged under
Nick Manes

Staff writer

[email protected]

Latest from Nick Manes

Related items

More in this category: « Shoulder Innovations raises $2.5 million in Series A round Four West Michigan companies investing $133 million in expansions land state incentives »
back to top
Triangle Associates October 2018 - Reliability

Breaking News

«
<
October 2018
>
»
S M T W T F S
30 1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31 1 2 3

Follow MiBiz

Submit to Delicious Submit to Digg Submit to Facebook Submit to Google Bookmarks Submit to Stumbleupon Submit to Twitter Submit to LinkedIn