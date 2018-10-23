Muskegon moves ahead with plans for downtown convention center

This rendering shows the concept for the planned convention center in downtown Muskegon.

MUSKEGON — The city of Muskegon and Muskegon County along with Parkland Properties LLC have unveiled plans for a new downtown convention center campus.

The proposed $17 million convention center would be located on 4th Street between Western Avenue and Shoreline Drive and connect to the recently renovated L.C. Walker Arena and the 201-room, Parkland Properties-owned Holiday Inn Muskegon Harbor. The hotel is currently undergoing a $6 million renovation and set to be rebranded as a Delta by Marriott hotel.

The planned 45,000-square-foot convention center will be financed through an assessment on hotels within the city of Muskegon, according to a statement released late Monday.

“We are very excited about so many new developments in Muskegon, but especially the convention center,” Jon Rooks, president of Parkland Properties, said in a statement. “A convention center is the next logical step for our community and we believe this new convention center, combined with the remodeled arena and fully remodeled hotel with a covered parking garage, is only going to accelerate Muskegon’s already fast pace growth, all year-round.”

Parkland Properties owns the Holiday Inn and nearby Shoreline Inn hotel.

Grand Rapids-based Progressive A&E will design the new convention center. The project is currently in the design development phase, according to a statement. A timeline for construction remains unclear.