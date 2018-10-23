Four West Michigan companies investing $133 million in expansions land state incentives

Four business expansions in West Michigan that will collectively generate $133 million in investment and create more than 280 jobs earned state incentives today.
The projects that received Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grants and were announced by the Michigan Economic Development Corp. and The Right Place Inc. were:
- Amphenol Borisch Technologies in Kentwood, which received a $410,000 performance-based grant for a $3.7 million expansion of its corporate campus on East Paris Avenue. The project will add 82 jobs to the corporate headquarters. The company produces electromechanical assemblies, cable harnesses, circuit cards and discrete mechanicals for the aerospace and defense industries. Amphenol Borisch Technologies also plans to renovate its existing facility and buy new machinery and equipment.
- DealerOn Inc. in Grand Rapids, which plans to expand with a $1.6 million capital investment over three years that will create 44 new jobs. The Maryland-based DealerOn provides web platforms, social media services, search engine optimization, lead generation tools, call tracking, and internet lead management for auto dealers. The company has more than 200 employees at three locations nationwide and serves more than 1,900 dealerships. DealerOn’s Grand Rapids office employs 25 people. The MEDC supported the expansion with a $300,000 performance-based grant.
- Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing Inc., which plans to add 107 new jobs with a $60 million expansion at a new location on Butterworth Street, south of downtown Grand Rapids. A contract manufacturer of injectable pharmaceuticals, Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing plans to house additional production space, with pharmaceutical manufacturing and packaging in the new 62,400-square-foot facility. The MEDC supported expansion effort with the approval of a $1 million performance-based grant.
- Magna Mirrors Newaygo, which is expanding operations with a $45 million investment that will create 48 jobs over three years. One of Newaygo County’s largest employers with a workforce of more than 1,300 people, Magna Mirrors produces interior and exterior rearview, auto-dimming mirrors with value-added features such as electronic displays. The company plans to build a 175,000-square-foot manufacturing and assembly facility at its Newaygo location. The MEDC awarded the project a $448,000 a performance-based grant.