Community Foundation for Muskegon County taps Fremont exec as next CEO

Todd Jacobs, left, will assume the role as president and CEO of the Community Foundation for Muskegon County on Jan. 1 as longtime leader Chris McGuigan plans to retire.

MUSKEGON — Trustees at the Community Foundation for Muskegon County named Todd Jacobs as the organization’s next president and CEO.

A Muskegon native who now serves as vice president and chief philanthropy officer for the Fremont Area Community Foundation, Jacobs will succeed Chris McGuigan, who has run the Muskegon foundation since 1999.

Jacobs will start in Muskegon on Jan. 1.

“It is an honor to succeed Chris McGuigan and to join the community foundation team,” Jacobs said in a statement. “As a former scholarship recipient of the community foundation, this is an opportunity to give back to our Muskegon community. I look forward to working with the board and in the community to further catalyze Muskegon County’s growth and build opportunity for all.”

At the Fremont Area Community Foundation, which serves Newaygo County, Jacobs expanded outreach, developed new giving opportunities, and launched key initiatives that includes Kickstart to Career — a children’s savings program — and the Newaygo County Business Resource Network. He previously served as vice president of community in Fremont and was director of planned giving for Ferris State University, executive director of the Holland Hospital Foundation, and development officer at Hackley Hospital in Muskegon.

“We look forward to Todd’s expertise and dynamic leadership as he guides the foundation toward fulfilling our mission, vision, and goals for the greater good of our community,” stated Asaline Scott, board chair for the Community Foundation for Muskegon County.

As of 2017, the foundation had $223.5 million in total assets. Last year, it took in 5,598 gifts, received gifts and grants of $11.1 million, and paid 2,160 grants totaling $11.3 million, according to financial data on its website.