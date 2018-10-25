Tribal-owned architecture firm to expand Kalamazoo headquarters

KALAMAZOO –– A tribal-owned architecture and engineering firm in Southwest Michigan plans to relocate its headquarters to a new Kalamazoo commercial development.

Seven Generations Architecture & Engineering said in a statement last week that it will move its office from Western Michigan University’s Business Technology & Research (BTR) Park to the The Foundry redevelopment in Kalamazoo’s River’s Edge district.

“Our beautiful new office at The Foundry will be an open concept which will encourage collaboration for our design teams,” Jeremy Berg, Seven Generation A+E’s managing director, said in a statement. “We also feel the need to connect more directly with our Kalamazoo community and our move downtown will allow us to be more physically present.”

It’s unclear how much space the firm plans to take in the 52,000-square-foot development.

Owned by Mno-Bmadsen, the independent non-gaming investment arm of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, Seven Generations A+E focuses on architecture and engineering projects in the federal, state, local and tribal markets.

The company expects to move to The Foundry in December, where it will join anchor tenant The CSM Group Inc., as MiBiz previously reported.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp.’s Tribal Business Development unit provided a $215,000 grant to the company for the office renovation and to purchase new equipment, according to the statement.

“Seven Generations A+E’s move and expansion demonstrates their commitment to the ongoing growth of Kalamazoo’s business community,” stated Jeff Mason, CEO of the MEDC.