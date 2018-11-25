MiBiz Growth Report: Nov. 26, 2018

Here is the MiBiz Growth Report for Nov. 26, 2018.

Mergers & Acquisitions

Grand Rapids-based SpartanNash Co. (Nasdaq: SPTN) plans to acquire Martin’s Super Markets Inc. , a family-owned grocery chain based in South Bend, Ind. The deal would extend the retail footprint for SpartanNash into adjacent markets in northern Indiana and in Southwest Michigan, where Martin’s operates 21 stores and has about 3,500 employees. Martin has three stores in Michigan, in Niles, Stevensville and St. Joseph. For the fiscal year that ended July 29, Martin’s had more than $450 million in net sales. The deal should close first quarter of 2019. Terms were undisclosed. The Grand Rapids-based law firm of Warner Norcross + Judd LLP served as legal adviser to SpartanNash on the transaction.

Parchment-based Advia Credit Union would gain a larger market presence in northern Illinois with the proposed acquisition of Woodstock, Ill.-based Golden Eagle Community Bank . The deal would give Advia Credit Union three more offices in the northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin market for a total of 13 branches. The deal would be Advia's third bank acquisition in more than two years. The transaction could close in the second quarter of 2019, pending regulatory and shareholder approval. Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

•Grand Rapids-based EPS Security has made its second acquisition of 2018 with a deal for Owosso-based Security Alarm Co. , according to a statement. The transaction allows EPS Security to broaden its existing services in Lansing and the southeastern portion of the state, according to a statement. The family-owned EPS Security plans to retain six Security Alarm employees with the deal, which also included the company's office in Owosso. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

VERBIO North America Corp. , the Grand Rapids-based subsidiary of a German energy company, has acquired a cellulosic ethanol plant in Nevada, Iowa from DuPont Industrial Biosciences . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Grand Rapids-based Schuil Coffee Co. has acquired the wholesale coffee business of The Sparrows Coffee & Tea & Newsstand LLC . The deal will allow The Sparrows access to additional roasting capacity and capital, while giving Schuil additional talent in speciality roasting, according to a statement. The Sparrows' founder Lori Slager Wenzel will continue to operate the company independently and will join Schuil as general manager of the wholesale business. Two other employees also are joining Schuil as part of the acquisition.

Mercer Advisors Inc. , a national registered investment advisory firm, acquired Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. , a wealth management firm headquartered in Traverse City with offices in Onalaska, Wis., and Kahului, Hawaii. FIM Group serves more than 1,500 affluent and high net worth clients and has $600 million in assets under management. The deal bolsters Mercer's existing footprint in the Detroit metropolitan area, Chicago, and Columbus, Ohio.

Edge Partnerships LLC and Publicom Inc. merged into a combined marketing, public relations, design and digital agency under the name Edge Publicom with offices in downtown Lansing. The agency's client list includes a mix of government, health care, insurance, finance, education, technology and a broad array of entrepreneurs and businesses.

Expansions