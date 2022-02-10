Video Q&A: Cybersecurity expert discusses best practices, emerging trends

Richard Maloley, senior security consultant with Grand Rapids-based software and I.T. firm OST, discusses best practices for small and mid-sized businesses to confront cybersecurity breaches and threats.

Maloley also covers emerging trends with the explosion of personal devices as well as growing incidents of data exfiltration, in which current or former employees illegally extract data from companies.

Richard Maloley, senior security consultant, OST.

This online interview, conducted by Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz, accompanies a series of stories on cybersecurity in the Feb. 14 print edition of MiBiz.