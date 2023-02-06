Livestream Episode 1: Building A Retention Culture

Flexco is a West Michigan manufacturing company specializing in conveyor belt productivity for over 110 years. Senior Manager Doug Saunders shares how Flexco systems work for retaining great people and what they have learned along the way. Doug joined Terry Hossink (Vice President, Manufacturing Services; The Right Place) and Justine Burdette (Associate Publisher, MiBiz) to discuss one of the most fraught challenges in the manufacturing community ­— keeping talent.

Flexco has basically zero turnover. What is driving that?

Saunders: We have a culture that is people centric — people are the center of our success, and we know that. We create an environment with equity throughout the facility and treat people well — when that doesn’t happen, you need to have real conversations. We have a vision and values that support that, and a decision hierarchy that supports people first. Something you won’t get is people going home at the end of the day and complaining about the people they work with.

What are some examples of how Flexco fosters this culture?

Saunders: Last year our mission and values were reimagined; What are the things we want to keep or do better? We replaced our old mission and made sure we had representation in every area to be sure we knew what was important for everyone in Flexco to be successful.

Our 5 behaviors are: 1: People First, 2: Better together, 3: Customer Centric, 4: Forward Thinking, and 5: Committed to Excellence.

Within Flexco’s leadership, there’s a lot of bottom-up as well as top-down; can you talk about that commitment from your leadership team?

Saunders: The leadership team identified what makes Flexco successful as a people. Maintaining a successful business comes from the activities of setting the right culture, with growth and development both in our team and their environment. Our leadership gets together on a regular basis to reassess what we are doing. We have a cultural ambassador network globally to put together activities and education for each of the 5 behaviors.

What was the process of building Flexco’s new facility?

Saunders: The facility was envisioned by our employees. Instead of building onto the old facility, we utilized a clean slate and took all our ideas to design and develop a new facility. We revisited with our group to optimize our plans in order to create the best environment for our team.

Are there other things that Flexco actively does to maintain employees?

Saunders: Culture is the #1 thing. For example, our old facility had two different doors, one for production employees and one for front office employees. But now with just one entrance, everyone can come together. We implemented multiple small details to create equity and an inviting, clean work environment. Who wants to be in a non-climate controlled shop? It’s the details.

Do you have a specific Continuous Improvement team?

Saunders: We talk incremental improvements; it’s not that there aren’t home-runs, but the small things add up. Everyone goes through basic training, and now we are working on everyone being at least yellow-belt in our training. We average about 6 ideas per person, and we employ around 200 people. (That’s a lot of ideas!)

Visit https://mibiz.com/manufacturingchange to listen to the full episode.