Livestream Episode 2: Supply Chain 2023 - Flexibility & Responsibility

On this episode of the Manufacturing Change Livestream, hosts Terry Hossink, Vice President of Manufacturing Services at The Right Place, and Justine Burdette, Associate Publisher of MiBiz, were joined by Olivia Lanctot, Business Development Manager also of The Right Place. Olivia shared the risk-reward examples that a variety of local manufacturers are using to mediate and work their way through this problem. The hosts also took time to peer into the future and look at what is on the horizon in the world of supply chain.

Have we had issues comparable to the current ones before? And what can we expect this year?

LANCTOT: Supply chain used to be lumped into logistics. We evolved from there and became more strategic, matching up production to logistics. I don’t think the world recognized how much we lean on our supply chain system until the COVID-19 pandemic. As we rebuild, we recognize how much fragility our system had. We haven’t been in this position before, but for the future we will have to sacrifice some things to build new strategies. We created our own problem by adding new improvements throughout the years that had multiple breaking points.

As of February 2023, are things better or worse than 12 months ago?

LANCTOT: It’s simply just different. Those who want a change are excited, and people need to acknowledge that they cannot have the same system as they used to. This is a great thing in my opinion, because industries can now reset best practices from each area. Depending on how open to change a company is, they can achieve success at a greater speed. My advice: change your benchmarks.

On social responsibility: How does this influence manufacturers?

LANCTOT: We look at ESG (environmental, social, governance) and this is an area with many opportunities for improvements, including better practices. This will likely be an expensive endeavor, but will be a way to protect from both internal and external risks within the supply chain, such as strikes, pollution, etc.

What are some effective ways companies are using to balance cost and risk?

LANCTOT: To start, they need to reframe their balance mindset. A lot of people have been looking at their labor and implementing technology to support labor shortages and avoid outsourcing from other countries.

What seems to be working for our West Michigan manufacturers?

LANCTOT: Many have been able to justify their goal of being a reliable OEM and shortening their supply chain and implementing automation over time.

How do you see supply chains taking on net-zero carbon?

LANCTOT: There is a large group of companies in West Michigan that are ahead on this, and I’m not saying it will be easy, but the desire is out there.

On the Supply Chain Management Conference:

LANCTOT: Experts will be at the 20th Annual Midwest Supply Chain Management Conference on March 22nd, 2023 going into detail about new supply chain management and how ESG plays a role. Register at www.rightplace.org/events

Visit https://mibiz.com/manufacturingchange to listen to the full episode.