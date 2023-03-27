Livestream episode 3: Investing in tomorrow's talent

How do you find talent? And more specifically, how does West Michigan get its college students to stay, live, and work here? On this episode of the Manufacturing Change, hosts Terry Hossink, Vice President of Manufacturing Services at The Right Place, and Clare Pfeiffer, Content Studio Manager for Crain’s and MiBiz, were joined by Rachel Gray, Executive Director, and Jessica Kuster, Program Manager, of Hello West Michigan, which offers programming precisely to answer these questions. Rachel and Jessica will share why hiring interns is your best conversion strategy to getting entry-level workers and how implementing or upgrading your internship program supports a myriad of business goals (succession planning, retention, improved culture, etc.)

How do companies benefit from having interns, and when should companies start this process?

Rachel: Interns are a part of the talent pipeline. If your company hires recent college grads, interns are a must. If you need more experienced candidates, having a pool of previous interns can help bring awareness to your company. Together with our partner The Right Place, our office expanded our internship program for this reason and to help our partners throughout the state.

Are today’s interns looking for companies to provide them with a certain experience while they’re there?

Jessica: We conducted a survey recently to answer this question. Current interns are looking for connection with colleagues, opportunities to expand their network, and the chance to work with experts. They also want a role in meaningful work that can influence the company. They want to develop skills, and work on projects that speak to those skills. Treating interns as part of the team is very important.

Why is it important for hiring managers to know what interns are looking for?

Rachel: Competition is fierce for talent, and that includes interns. You don’t need to hatch the perfect program in just one year — most take time. Knowing what students are looking for will help you design a program that is desirable to them. They want to build skills in a field they are interested in, not just have remote work and other benefits.

What should preparation for an internship program look like?

Rachel: That’s where most of the work is. We host Employer Internship Training sessions, and the short version is that you need to set goals and find top level buy in, then write a well-thought out plan for the intern. Aim for filling 60% of their time and plan to help them find projects that interest them for the other 40%. Then, develop a structured onboarding plan. Managing an intern takes time, so ensure whoever is supervising them sees the rest of their workload decrease. Consider culture building and reviewing operating procedures ahead of time. Finally, exit interviews are helpful, because it leads to improvement in your internship program for the future.

Tell us more about Hello West Michigan’s Intern Connect program.

Jessica: This is a program to teach area interns about West Michigan and the opportunities here. It is kicked off by a conference on June 21, followed by 4 networking events. Included is a guide for events in the area, paired with a weekly newsletter called The Intern Inform that helps interns learn about summer opportunities in West Michigan, both professionally and otherwise. There are a variety of levels of participation for companies. Learn about how to get involved at their internship season kickoff event on March 28. Visit HelloWestMichigan.com/internconnect for more information or to register.

Visit https://mibiz.com/manufacturingchange to listen to the full episode.