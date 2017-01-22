Winners and finalists announced in 2017 MiBiz Best-Managed Nonprofits Awards

The MiBiz Best-Managed Nonprofits Awards celebrate West Michigan organizations and outstanding leaders who’ve acted entrepreneurially to serve the missions. The winners and finalists share best business practices and management tips that helped their organizations succeed in a competitive environment. Pictured are (clockwise, from top left) Tami VandenBerg, BriAnne McKee, Mike Goorhouse, Tyler Smies and Daniel Williams.

While for-profit businesses get the bulk of the credit for West Michigan’s economic success, the role that local nonprofits play in the community’s health, wealth and wellbeing often goes under-reported and unrecognized.

That’s something MiBiz strives to change with its Best-Managed Nonprofits Awards, which are intended to elevate business-savvy nonprofit organizations and nonprofit leaders in West Michigan. These are folks who pay attention to best practices, leadership, and sound management and whose organizations are sustainable as a result.

Perhaps this year’s Professional Achievement award winner Tami VandenBerg summed it up best.

“You have to have money to pay the bills and you need to act ethically,” said VandenBerg, an entrepreneur and executive director of Well House in Grand Rapids. “I am very cognizant of the financial piece and how it moves the mission forward.”

The panel of judges listed at the left selected VandenBerg and the other winners and finalists as examples of nonprofits and organizational leaders who acted entrepreneurially to serve their missions.

To find out more about what makes the winners and finalists special, please read on.

Less than $1 million

WINNER: The First Tee of West Michigan

FINALIST: Blandford Nature Center

$1 million to $3 million

WINNER: West Michigan Center for the Arts and Technology

FINALIST: West Michigan Sports Commission

More than $3 million

WINNER: Habitat for Humanity of Kent County

FINALIST: Experience Grand Rapids

Young Executive

WINNER: Mike Goorhouse, Community Foundation for the Holland/Zeeland Area

FINALIST: Amanda Winn, Children’s Healing Center

Professional Achievement

WINNER: Tami VandenBerg, Well House