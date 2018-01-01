Search
Breaking News
ICCF plans land trust to encourage low-income home ownership
GRAND RAPIDS — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is beginning efforts to create a land trust that will allow for low-income home ownership in the city’s…
Alternative lender positions black-owned GR firm for growth
GRAND RAPIDS — When realized it needed to add vehicles to its fleet to grow the business, founder Rich Flowers ran into some roadblocks familiar…
If Legislature weakens paid sick leave law, advocates threaten new petition drive
Backers of a law mandating paid sick leave in Michigan say they’ll launch a new petition drive to put the issue on the 2020 ballot…
Ford Airport CEO resigns
After nearly two years on the job, the top executive at the Gerald R. Ford Airport has stepped down.
US Signal plans new data center in Southeast Michigan
Information technology provider US Signal Co. LLC plans to develop a new data center near Detroit.
Proposed Belknap housing development awaits approvals
GRAND RAPIDS — A proposed housing development is seeking approvals from the city and state before moving forward in the Belknap Lookout neighborhood.
Breaking News
ICCF plans land trust to encourage low-income home ownership
GRAND RAPIDS — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is beginning efforts to create a land trust that will allow for low-income home ownership in the city’s…
Alternative lender positions black-owned GR firm for growth
GRAND RAPIDS — When realized it needed to add vehicles to its fleet to grow the business, founder Rich Flowers ran into some roadblocks familiar…
If Legislature weakens paid sick leave law, advocates threaten new petition drive
Backers of a law mandating paid sick leave in Michigan say they’ll launch a new petition drive to put the issue on the 2020 ballot…
Ford Airport CEO resigns
After nearly two years on the job, the top executive at the Gerald R. Ford Airport has stepped down.
US Signal plans new data center in Southeast Michigan
Information technology provider US Signal Co. LLC plans to develop a new data center near Detroit.
Lame Duck Outlook: Biz groups closely watching paid sick leave, minimum wage bills
Bills to scale back new state laws mandating paid sick leave and increasing the minimum wage are top of mind for local and statewide business groups in this year’s legislative…
Tribal firm acquires historic Kendall Building in downtown GR
GRAND RAPIDS — The non-gaming arm of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi has acquired a downtown building for its headquarters as it looks to grow its federal contracting business,…
Grand Haven next in West Michigan to transition from coal
GRAND HAVEN — Yet another West Michigan coal plant will be laid to rest after officials in Grand Haven adopted a plan to transition the city’s utility to more natural gas…
Large-scale developments in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek secure state incentives
Two major Southwest Michigan development projects are moving forward after receiving approval for state incentives.
Succession Planning: Finding Your Exit
The Missing Middle
Smart Vision Lights Donation Illuminates LSSU Engineering Capstone Project
REAL ESTATE & DEVELOPMENT
Family-owned apartment building near downtown GR sells for $10.25 million
An East Lansing property management firm closed this week on a deal to buy a 107-unit apartment building just east of downtown.
HEALTH CARE
Up-and-coming med device firms exemplify industry’s rise in West Michigan
Against the backdrop of West Michigan’s nascent medical device industry and an expanding array of resources, high-tech health care startups are finding the tools they need to start and grow…
FINANCE
Blackford Capital taps into Southeast Michigan with new satellite office
GRAND RAPIDS — A new office in suburban Detroit gives Blackford Capital a market presence to scout for deals in the heart of the auto industry and center for American manufacturing.
FOOD / AGRIBUSINESS
SpartanNash to acquire South Bend-based Martin’s Super Markets
GRAND RAPIDS — SpartanNash Co. plans to acquire Martin’s Super Markets Inc., a family-owned grocery chain based in South Bend, Ind.
MANUFACTURING
Aiming Small? Orchard Creek Capital’s deal for Classic Die signals downmarket trend for private equity firm
GRAND RAPIDS — For its first acquisition, Northville-based Orchard Creek Capital LLC targeted an investment in an established, family-owned manufacturing company.
SMALL BUSINESS
Q&A: Justin Winslow, Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association
The merger of the Michigan Restaurant Association and Check In Michigan, formerly known as the Michigan Lodging & Tourism Association, creates one of the largest trade groups advocating for business…
Marketing Automation Gaining Traction with Small & Medium Sized Businesses
Meet Merit’s New CISO - Kevin Hayes
Connecting Creatives to Community
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Studies show Michigan’s economic climate needs further improvement
A couple of recent benchmarking reports reiterate that despite Michigan’s decade of significant economic progress, the state needs to continue to change to maintain momentum and further improve.
NONPROFITS
Giving circles gain diversity as their ranks continue to grow, report finds
GRAND RAPIDS — The increasing diversity within giving circles is broadening the scope of causes they support and better reflecting the nation’s changing demographics.
TALENT
Ferris State raises bar to $115 million for current capital campaign
BIG RAPIDS — Ferris State University extended a fundraising campaign by three years and increased the amount it hopes to secure from donors.
