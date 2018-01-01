Haviland buys up more space at Walker’s Avastar Park WALKER — A specialty chemicals company has scooped up space at a Walker-based industrial park for an eventual expansion of its West Michigan operations.

Charter Industries Extrusions acquired by Pittsburgh PE firm KENTWOOD — Charter Industries Extrusions LLC, a supplier of carpentry components for the furniture and casegoods industries, has been acquired by a Pittsburgh, Pa.-based private…

Holland golf club purchased by Watermark Properties Watermark Properties announced today that it will purchase Macatawa Legends Golf Club in Holland.

Contaminated GR gas station gets grant for redevelopment GRAND RAPIDS — A contaminated former gas station property in Grand Rapids will be redeveloped after being receiving brownfield funding from the Michigan Department of…