Breaking News
Haviland buys up more space at Walker’s Avastar Park
WALKER — A specialty chemicals company has scooped up space at a Walker-based industrial park for an eventual expansion of its West Michigan operations.
Charter Industries Extrusions acquired by Pittsburgh PE firm
KENTWOOD — Charter Industries Extrusions LLC, a supplier of carpentry components for the furniture and casegoods industries, has been acquired by a Pittsburgh, Pa.-based private…
Holland golf club purchased by Watermark Properties
Watermark Properties announced today that it will purchase Macatawa Legends Golf Club in Holland.
Contaminated GR gas station gets grant for redevelopment
GRAND RAPIDS — A contaminated former gas station property in Grand Rapids will be redeveloped after being receiving brownfield funding from the Michigan Department of…
HERO OF THE DAY? Heavy metal band Metallica grants $100K to GRCC for welding program
Grand Rapids Community College will receive $100,000 from heavy metal band Metallica to support new programming, the school announced today.
Second phase of MSU’s Grand Rapids Research Center to help bring innovation to market
GRAND RAPIDS — Dr. Norman Beauchamp hopes a new innovation center at the Michigan State University Grand Rapids Research Center downtown will help get clinical discoveries to patients faster.
Nine West Michigan affordable housing projects get tax credits
GRAND RAPIDS — Nine proposed affordable housing projects in West Michigan have been awarded tax credits.
MSU trustees approve phase two expansion of Grand Rapids Research Center
A public-private partnership approved today by the Michigan State University board of trustees will continue development of the downtown Grand Rapids Research Center campus.
Cities could lose millions for local programming under federal, state proposals
Amid the legislative chaos of this year’s lame-duck session in Lansing, local officials in Grand Rapids and elsewhere are concerned over revenue cuts that could impact local programming while benefiting…
Anderson Technologies readies itself for Industry 4.0 technology
GRAND HAVEN — By investing in three new injection molding machines in 2018, Anderson Technologies Inc. is betting that Industry 4.0 technologies will counter the effects of a shrinking workforce…
REAL ESTATE & DEVELOPMENT
Vacant land plays growing role in West Michigan real estate
With vacancy rates across all commercial real estate sectors at near record lows in West Michigan, industry executives say buyers have increasingly turned their attention to vacant land.
HEALTH CARE
New investment to drive more deals for Acrisure
CALEDONIA — Three investors have put more money into Acrisure LLC, the West Michigan-based insurance brokerage that’s been growing rapidly through an aggressive acquisition strategy.
FINANCE
Blackford Capital taps into Southeast Michigan with new satellite office
GRAND RAPIDS — A new office in suburban Detroit gives Blackford Capital a market presence to scout for deals in the heart of the auto industry and center for American manufacturing.
FOOD / AGRIBUSINESS
Editor's Notebook: Bills to eliminate economies of scale for some craft brewers
A slate of lame duck legislation has the potential to stifle growth for Michigan’s $2 billion craft beer industry.
MANUFACTURING
Amptech sells to PE-backed vehicle lighting maker
MANISTEE — A Northern Michigan-based manufacturer of electronics and electrical assemblies has been acquired by a portfolio company of New Water Capital Partners LP of Boca Raton, Fla.
ENERGY
Bills aim to clear confusion over solar panel taxation
Business and clean energy advocates are aligned in support of state legislation that clarifies the tax-exempt status of small-scale renewable energy systems.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Grand Haven to study whether airport offers best land use
GRAND HAVEN — Citing a need to look at options for future economic development and growing manufacturers, a local chamber of commerce is questioning whether its city’s municipal airport offers the…
NONPROFITS
Q&A: Michelle Williamson, Community Action Agency of South Central Michigan
In the 1960s, President Lyndon Johnson declared a war on poverty, not a war on those in poverty, said Michelle Williamson, the CEO of Community Action Agency of South Central…
TALENT
Employers value culture as key to talent attraction, survey finds
Culture trumps salary in the race for talent nowadays. That’s the shift Dave Smith has seen the last few years among employers in West Michigan as unemployment rates steadily declined and…
SMALL BUSINESS
Q&A: Mandi Brower, Quality Car Wash
Mandi Brower’s first job with the family business was working in college as a cashier at the Quality Car Wash store on Eighth Street in Holland.
