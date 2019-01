Michigan firms mirror U.S. in construction labor concerns GRAND RAPIDS — The construction industry, both nationally and statewide, continues to express persistent concerns related to a labor shortage and escalating construction costs in…

Kingma’s Market to close Ada store 18 months after opening Kingma’s Market will close its store in Ada almost 18 months after opening the second location.

Developer 616 Lofts files for bankruptcy One of the most active development and property management firms in Grand Rapids in the years after the Great Recession now faces liquidation, MiBiz has…

First Agency acquired by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co Insurance broker First Agency Inc. has sold to Rolling Meadows, Ill.-based Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.