Ashley Furniture store planned for former MC Sports store on 28th Street SE

GRAND RAPIDS — Another former MC Sports location in West Michigan could soon have a new tenant.

Ashley HomeStores Ltd., an Arcadia, Wis.-based furniture maker and retailer, has signed a lease to occupy the former MC Sports flagship location at 3160 28th St. SE, according to three sources with knowledge of the deal.

Attempts to seek comment from representatives with Ashley HomeStores and Edmark Development, the Grand Rapids-based real estate company that owns the currently vacant store, were unsuccessful.

The company also has Michigan retail stores in Bad Axe, Marquette and Escanaba, according to its website, as well as a store in Mishawaka, Ind.

The Ashley Furniture store would enter an increasingly popular retail corridor across the street from Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids, where the vacancy rate stands at about 9.6 percent, according to research from the Grand Rapids office of commercial brokerage Colliers International.

It’s unknown when the Ashley HomeStore might open or how much space the company has leased.

MC Sports, the longtime Grand Rapids-based sporting goods retailer, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February 2017 and began closing stores this summer.

The closing of the MC Sports retail locations pushed new vacancies onto the market, but many locations appear to be attractive for new users.

As MiBiz first reported in late-September, Ada-based craft brewery Gravel Bottom Brewery & Supply hopes to open a satellite location in the former Plainfield Avenue MC Sports location located near the I-96 interchange.