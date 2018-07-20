rss icon

Friday, 20 July 2018 17:18

A River Runs Through It: MiBiz Special Report on the Future of Grand Rapids' Waterfront

Written by  MiBiz Staff
A River Runs Through It: MiBiz Special Report on the Future of Grand Rapids&#039; Waterfront PHOTO: EXPERIENCE GR

Numerous public and private entities have turned their focus to restoring the Grand River through downtown Grand Rapids. While the new efforts remain in the early stages, they have the potential to redefine how West Michigan’s largest city interacts with its riverfront. In this multi-part report by reporter Nick Manes, MiBiz examines what the restoration process could mean for future investment, past and current projects, and a case study of how one Great Lakes city used its riverfront to concentrate redevelopment.

IN THIS ISSUE

