Saturday, 21 July 2018 12:48

Investments flow to downtown GR's riverfront

Investments flow to downtown GR&#039;s riverfront PHOTO: KENT COUNTY

City planners and other stakeholders are refocusing on revitalizing the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids. However, that focus isn’t entirely new. An analysis done by MiBiz finds the Grand River corridor in and around downtown has received around three quarters of a billion dollars in public and private investment since the mid 1980s. Projects like the DeVos Place Convention Center, River House Condominiums and The Homes at River’s Edge have embraced the proximity to the river as an asset, even given its largely passive state. Here’s a look at some of the major projects.

Map
Legend		 Project Year Built Cost Area
1 DeVos Place 2003 $211 million  Central business district 
2 Plante Moran / CBRE Building 2008  Unknown  West Side 
3 JW Marriott 2007  Reortedly $100 million  Central business district 
4 Amway Grand Plaza Tower 1983  $60 million  Central business district 
5 Bridgewater Place  1993  $52 million  Bridge Street 
6 River House  2008  $90 million  Bridge Street 
7 GVSU Seidman Center 2012  $32 million  West Side 
8 The Homes at River's Edge 2017  $10.5 million  North Monroe 
9 Grand View Place  2017  $12 million to $13 million  West Grand 
10 Ah-Nab-Awen / Indian Mounds Park renovation 2018 $1.5 million  West Grand 
11 Grand Rapids Public Museum 1994  $39 million  West Grand 
12 GVSU Eberhard Center 1988  $16 million  West Grand 
13 Plaza Tower 1991  Approximately $70 million, according to reports  Central business district 
14 River's Edge Trail 2017  $1.8 million  North Monroe 

 

Nick Manes

Staff writer

[email protected]

