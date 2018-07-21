Investments flow to downtown GR's riverfront

City planners and other stakeholders are refocusing on revitalizing the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids. However, that focus isn’t entirely new. An analysis done by MiBiz finds the Grand River corridor in and around downtown has received around three quarters of a billion dollars in public and private investment since the mid 1980s. Projects like the DeVos Place Convention Center, River House Condominiums and The Homes at River’s Edge have embraced the proximity to the river as an asset, even given its largely passive state. Here’s a look at some of the major projects.
|Map
Legend
|Project
|Year Built
|Cost
|Area
|1
|DeVos Place
|2003
|$211 million
|Central business district
|2
|Plante Moran / CBRE Building
|2008
|Unknown
|West Side
|3
|JW Marriott
|2007
|Reortedly $100 million
|Central business district
|4
|Amway Grand Plaza Tower
|1983
|$60 million
|Central business district
|5
|Bridgewater Place
|1993
|$52 million
|Bridge Street
|6
|River House
|2008
|$90 million
|Bridge Street
|7
|GVSU Seidman Center
|2012
|$32 million
|West Side
|8
|The Homes at River's Edge
|2017
|$10.5 million
|North Monroe
|9
|Grand View Place
|2017
|$12 million to $13 million
|West Grand
|10
|Ah-Nab-Awen / Indian Mounds Park renovation
|2018
|$1.5 million
|West Grand
|11
|Grand Rapids Public Museum
|1994
|$39 million
|West Grand
|12
|GVSU Eberhard Center
|1988
|$16 million
|West Grand
|13
|Plaza Tower
|1991
|Approximately $70 million, according to reports
|Central business district
|14
|River's Edge Trail
|2017
|$1.8 million
|North Monroe