Investments flow to downtown GR's riverfront

City planners and other stakeholders are refocusing on revitalizing the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids. However, that focus isn’t entirely new. An analysis done by MiBiz finds the Grand River corridor in and around downtown has received around three quarters of a billion dollars in public and private investment since the mid 1980s. Projects like the DeVos Place Convention Center, River House Condominiums and The Homes at River’s Edge have embraced the proximity to the river as an asset, even given its largely passive state. Here’s a look at some of the major projects.

Map

Legend Project Year Built Cost Area 1 DeVos Place 2003 $211 million Central business district 2 Plante Moran / CBRE Building 2008 Unknown West Side 3 JW Marriott 2007 Reortedly $100 million Central business district 4 Amway Grand Plaza Tower 1983 $60 million Central business district 5 Bridgewater Place 1993 $52 million Bridge Street 6 River House 2008 $90 million Bridge Street 7 GVSU Seidman Center 2012 $32 million West Side 8 The Homes at River's Edge 2017 $10.5 million North Monroe 9 Grand View Place 2017 $12 million to $13 million West Grand 10 Ah-Nab-Awen / Indian Mounds Park renovation 2018 $1.5 million West Grand 11 Grand Rapids Public Museum 1994 $39 million West Grand 12 GVSU Eberhard Center 1988 $16 million West Grand 13 Plaza Tower 1991 Approximately $70 million, according to reports Central business district 14 River's Edge Trail 2017 $1.8 million North Monroe