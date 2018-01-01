Search
Login
Username
Password
Remember Me
Log in
Forgot your username?
Forgot your password?
MiBiz
SECTIONS
Back
Breaking News
Economic Development
Finance
Food/Agribusiness
Health Care
Manufacturing
Nonprofits
Real Estate/Development
Small Business
Talent
Other
EVENTS
ADVERTISE
Back
Reader Demographics
Editorial Calendar
Request Rates
Special Supplements
SUBSCRIBE
Back
Subscription Questions
E-Newsletters
Newsstand Sales
Subscribe
CONTACT
Back
Staff
Locations
Careers
MiBiz
SECTIONS
Back
Breaking News
Economic Development
Finance
Food/Agribusiness
Health Care
Manufacturing
Nonprofits
Real Estate/Development
Small Business
Talent
Other
EVENTS
ADVERTISE
Back
Reader Demographics
Editorial Calendar
Request Rates
Special Supplements
SUBSCRIBE
Back
Subscription Questions
E-Newsletters
Newsstand Sales
Subscribe
CONTACT
Back
Staff
Locations
Careers
Breaking News
Michigan to continue growing, but at slower rate in 2019
Michigan will maintain job growth through 2019, although at a slower rate than the past several years as employers have fewer people to hire.
Advia Credit Union to acquire Illinois bank
PARCHMENT — Advia Credit Union would gain a larger market presence in northern Illinois with the proposed acquisition of Golden Eagle Community Bank.
With pending $13.2 billion deal, JCI to fully exit West Michigan auto supplier operations
HOLLAND — Johnson Controls International plc would exit its last remaining automotive industry manufacturing operations in West Michigan if it completes a transaction announced this…
Schupan & Sons plans $10.1 million expansion
KALAMAZOO — Recycler Schupan & Sons Inc. plans to invest $10.1 million into expansions at a pair of locations in Southwest Michigan.
New lounge and restaurant proposed for long-vacant downtown Grand Rapids space
GRAND RAPIDS — Downtown could soon see its first African American-owned bar and restaurant in years.
Subscribe to this RSS feed
NYC investor pays $215.3 million for Ramblewood, Woodlake apartment complexes
A New York City investment firm has scooped up two apartment complexes southwest of Grand Rapids in a series of deals totaling more than $215.3 million, MiBiz has learned.
Breaking News
Michigan to continue growing, but at slower rate in 2019
Michigan will maintain job growth through 2019, although at a slower rate than the past several years as employers have fewer people to hire.
Advia Credit Union to acquire Illinois bank
PARCHMENT — Advia Credit Union would gain a larger market presence in northern Illinois with the proposed acquisition of Golden Eagle Community Bank.
With pending $13.2 billion deal, JCI to fully exit West Michigan auto supplier operations
HOLLAND — Johnson Controls International plc would exit its last remaining automotive industry manufacturing operations in West Michigan if it completes a transaction announced this…
Schupan & Sons plans $10.1 million expansion
KALAMAZOO — Recycler Schupan & Sons Inc. plans to invest $10.1 million into expansions at a pair of locations in Southwest Michigan.
New lounge and restaurant proposed for long-vacant downtown Grand Rapids space
GRAND RAPIDS — Downtown could soon see its first African American-owned bar and restaurant in years.
Subscribe to this RSS feed
Michigan first of Midwest states to legalize recreational marijuana
Proponents of statewide and local ballot initiatives went four-for-four on election night, establishing a new process for drawing legislative districts, increasing access to voting and dedicating funding for early childhood…
Tepid Yeti IPO gives DeVos firm cooler-than-expected payout
GRAND RAPIDS — A lukewarm initial public stock offering by drinkware and cooler-maker Yeti Holdings Inc. spelled a smaller-than-expected payout for a prominent West Michigan family office.
Spectrum inks $5 million, two-property deal with Third Coast Development
GRAND RAPIDS — is the new owner of two more properties along the Michigan Street corridor.
Staying Charged: Advocates look to keep electric vehicle momentum going into 2019
Planning for a more electrified transportation future gained steam in Michigan this year with multiple spending plans totaling $85 million, as well as a series of in-depth policy discussions among…
FROM OUR ADVERTISERS
Marketing Automation Gaining Traction with Small & Medium Sized Businesses
Meet Merit’s New CISO - Kevin Hayes
Working with you for a greener world
REAL ESTATE & DEVELOPMENT
Amid changes, local commercial real estate brokerages see growth potential
GRAND RAPIDS — Changes involving a pair of West Michigan commercial real estate brokerages could signal future growth opportunities for the firms, sources say.
HEALTH CARE
With collaboration agreement, Spectrum Health, Mary Free Bed put aside past friction
GRAND RAPIDS — A new agreement for collaboration formalizes ties and sets the foundation for Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital and Spectrum Health to work closer together.
FINANCE
MiBiz Growth Report: Nov. 12, 2018
Here is the MiBiz Growth Report for Nov. 12, 2018.
FOOD / AGRIBUSINESS
Dr. John’s candies to expand near Grand Rapids
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP — A maker of sugar-free candies will invest $2.3 million to expand its operations north of Grand Rapids.
MANUFACTURING
German tech firm to open Grand Rapids office
GRAND RAPIDS — AUVESY GmbH, a German-based provider of data management software for industrial automation, plans to make West Michigan its home base for expansion into the U.S.
SMALL BUSINESS
EPS Security acquires Owosso firm
GRAND RAPIDS — EPS Security has made its second acquisition of 2018.
FROM OUR ADVERTISERS
Connecting Creatives to Community
A View From Above - Our West Side Story
The 9th Annual MCOY Awards stressed perseverance and growth
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Ford Airport adds nonstop service to Sarasota via Allegiant
GRAND RAPIDS — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport said today it was adding its 27th direct flight with a new route to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport from Allegiant Air.
NONPROFITS
Charitable Giving Outlook: Nonprofit execs say tax law changes put chill on fundraising
People give because they believe in the mission of an organization, not because of the tax deductions they can take.
TALENT
Ferris State raises bar to $115 million for current capital campaign
BIG RAPIDS — Ferris State University extended a fundraising campaign by three years and increased the amount it hopes to secure from donors.
SECTIONS
Breaking News
Economic Development
Finance
Food/Agribusiness
Health Care
Manufacturing
Nonprofits
Real Estate/Development
Small Business
Talent
Other
ADVERTISING
Reader Demographics
Editorial Calendar
Digital Ad Opportunites
Request Rates
EVENTS
M+A | Deals & Dealmakers Awards
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Staff Directory
Careers
SUBSCRIBE
Print Subscription Rates
Free E-newsletters
Subscription Questions
Newsstands
© 2018 MiBiz. |
Contact Us
|
Privacy
|
Terms of Service