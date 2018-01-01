Michigan to continue growing, but at slower rate in 2019 Michigan will maintain job growth through 2019, although at a slower rate than the past several years as employers have fewer people to hire.

Advia Credit Union to acquire Illinois bank PARCHMENT — Advia Credit Union would gain a larger market presence in northern Illinois with the proposed acquisition of Golden Eagle Community Bank.

With pending $13.2 billion deal, JCI to fully exit West Michigan auto supplier operations HOLLAND — Johnson Controls International plc would exit its last remaining automotive industry manufacturing operations in West Michigan if it completes a transaction announced this…

Schupan & Sons plans $10.1 million expansion KALAMAZOO — Recycler Schupan & Sons Inc. plans to invest $10.1 million into expansions at a pair of locations in Southwest Michigan.