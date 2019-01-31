Betten Baker acquires South Haven dealership

MUSKEGON — Betten Baker Auto Group has acquired South Haven Chevrolet Buick GMC, expanding the company’s reach to Southwest Michigan.

The deal for the South Haven store, which took effect Jan. 29, will add a 21st location to the growing dealership group, according to a statement.

The Muskegon-based Betten Baker plans to retain all the employees at the Van Buren County dealership location, bringing the company’s total headcount to about 900 people.

In 2018, Betten Baker acquired eight dealerships, including Kent City Ford, Midland-based McArdle Buick GMC Cadillac, Cadillac-based Godfrey Chevrolet Buick, Alma Chevrolet Buick and Ithaca Chevrolet.

“We are excited to roll into 2019 and continue to focus on growth and customer service,” Betten Baker co-owner Chris Baker said in a statement.