Doorganics partners with Kingma’s Market to expand product offerings

GRAND RAPIDS — Mike Hughes, founder of Doorganics LLC, heard loud and clear what his customers wanted, which has the organic grocery delivery service announcing a new partnership.

Hughes and his team recently unveiled a partnership with Alan Hartline, a veteran of the grocery industry and owner of Kingma’s Market, located at 2225 Plainfield in Grand Rapids. The new alliance is designed to beef up the Doorganics product line.

Mike Hughes

“We continually listen to our customers about how Doorganics can serve them better, and one of those ways is to expand our products,” Hughes told MiBiz. “As an industry outsider myself, we’ve been focused on forming local food connections and figuring out the delivery aspect, which has been all-consuming up until now.”

Doorganics will join forces with Hartline, who has also held executive and management positions at SpartanNash and Kroger, to add several hundred SKUs of local and organic products from Kingma’s to its current offering.

The focus, said Hughes: High quality staples.

“We’ll be expanding outside of strictly local grocery items,“ he said. “We’ll be working closely with Kingma’s to feature local products whenever possible, but we want to expand offerings to everyday items that customers go to the grocery store for.”

According to Hughes, Hartline’s tutelage will prove to be just as valuable to his business as the added products.

“He’s an industry veteran,” Hughes said. “We’ve gotten to this point with all of us being industry outsiders and, for us to truly compete with large-scale grocery stores, having a strategic adviser like Alan is the right move.”

Doorganics, which was founded in 2011, continues to expand its coverage area. Two weeks ago, it added 20 new ZIP codes in the metro Detroit area. Hughes also said that it is only a matter of time before the company breaks into the Lansing market.

Kingma’s Market recently closed a second location — this one in Ada — after 18 months in operation. This week, SpartanNash announced it would fill the spot with a small-format store branded Ada Market by Forest Hills Foods.