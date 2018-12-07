Hope College names new president

HOLLAND — Hope College has announced Matthew Scogin as its 14th president.

Matthew Scogin Courtesy photo

The announcement came on Friday afternoon, after the board of trustees voted to elect Scogin, who currently serves as chief administrative officer at Perella Weinberg Partners LP, a global financial advisory firm in New York City.

Scogin also has held senior positions with the New York Stock Exchange and U.S. Treasury Department. He is a 2002 Hope graduate who is currently a member of the board, and will assume office on July 1.

“As a proud and grateful alumnus, I believe in what Hope stands for and its ability to change a life. It changed mine,” Scogin said in a statement. “Hope’s faculty invested in me, mentored me and taught me how to learn. Hope’s academics prepared me for a rigorous graduate school program at Harvard and a research fellowship in Germany. Hope’s liberal arts curriculum gave me the broad-based skills to pursue an interdisciplinary career in government, business and the nonprofit sector. And Hope’s mission inspired me to view even my secular work as having a very sacred purpose.”

The president-elect was selected after an international search by a 14-member search committee made up of students, staff, faculty, administration and the board.

The president position was left vacant after John Knapp resigned in April 2017 for Washington & Jefferson College in Pennsylvania, after serving since 2013. Dennis Voskuil has served as interim president since June 2017.

Scogin has been with Perella Weinberg Partners since 2014. He oversees operations, strategy, corporate services, human resources and communications at the firm, which has 11 offices around the world.

Prior to his current position, he was at NYSE Euronext, where from 2009 to 2014 he served as the senior vice president and chief of staff at the 3,000-person company that ran the New York Stock Exchange and five exchanges in Europe.

Before that, he also served in executive and advisory positions at Wachovia Bank, the U.S. Department of Treasury and the office of governor in Massachusetts. He also formerly worked as legislative director for a Michigan state representative.

Hope College worked with Washington, D.C.-based AGB Search in the executive search process, which began this past May.