fbpx
SUBSCRIBE TODAY FREE NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE TODAY FREE NEWSLETTERS
Published in Economic Development
$25K grant to bolster Hispanic Center of Western Michigan’s digital equity efforts COURTESY PHOTO

$25K grant to bolster Hispanic Center of Western Michigan’s digital equity efforts

BY Wednesday, May 04, 2022 05:10pm

With a rapidly growing number of workplace tasks expected to go digital in the next decade, developing digital skills is key to creating economic opportunities and reducing vulnerability to unemployment. 

With grant funding from the Hispanic Federation and Comcast NBCUniversal, the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan plans to launch new programming designed to empower local Latino communities with the digital skills they need to advance in the workforce.

The Grand Rapids-based nonprofit was one of just 20 Latino-led organizations in the country to receive the $25,000 grant.

The grant stems from the Hispanic Federation and Comcast’s Latino Digital Equity Centers program, a partnership that is part of Comcast’s Project UP digital equity initiative. 

The Hispanic Center of Western Michigan plans to use the award to bring in an innovative Digital Accelerator training program as well as launch a Digital Career Center for community members. 

“As the world keeps changing towards a more digital economy, it is crucial that our Latino community has the support to keep up with the changes. We are grateful for this partnership with Comcast that directly addresses the digital divide,” Evelyn Esparza, executive director of the Hispanic Center, said in a statement.

The Latino Digital Equity Centers program selected grant recipients based on evidence of past and current workforce development efforts and demonstrated interest in expanding those efforts. The Hispanic Center serves more than 10,000 individuals in Grand Rapids’ Latino neighborhoods annually, and its workforce development program focuses on addressing unemployment and offering career coaching and skills training. 

According to a 2020 National Skills Coalition study, Latino workers make up 14 percent of the U.S. workforce but disproportionately represent 35 percent of workers with no digital skills. Meanwhile, 20 percent of Latino workers have limited digital skills, according to the study.

Grant program organizers say this underscores the need to bolster digital literacy among Latino residents who would be at greater risk of unemployment or underemployment. 

The Hispanic Center hopes the Digital Career Center will help to close that gap by offering digital skills training and networking opportunities to 100 community members.

Never miss MiBiz’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

News coverage in the economic development section of MiBiz is made possible by advertising support from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. This advertisement has no effect on editorial consideration in MiBiz.

Read 23 times Last modified on Wednesday, 04 May 2022 18:10
Tagged under
SUBSCRIBE TO MIBIZ TODAY FOR WEST MICHIGAN’S FINEST BUSINESS NEWS REPORTING >

RELATED ARTICLES

back to top