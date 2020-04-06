2B Studio acquired by Innovation Studios

Ada-based design and development firm 2B Studio Inc. has been acquired by Innovation Studios LLC, which is based in Plymouth.

2B Studios founder Bruce Sienkowski will remain as president of the company, which currently has eight employees. Innovation Studios is led by Herman Grewal who ventured into the design business after owning and operating restaurant franchises.

Grewal was drawn to 2B Studio’s “capabilities and process expertise,” according to a statement.

Sienkowski worked with Small Business Deal Advisors (SBDA), a business brokerage firm based in Grand Rapids. The new ownership structure is “a fantastic fit for the future” of 2B Studios, said Sienkowski who credited SBDA with bringing “many qualified buyers to the table.”

The Business Law Group served as legal advisor to 2B Studio and Rhoades McKee served as legal advisor to Innovation Studios.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.