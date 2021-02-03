Acrisure forms joint venture with Ciara, Russell Wilson to boost minority-owned businesses

GRAND RAPIDS — Acrisure LLC has formed a joint venture with NFL quarterback Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ciara to support increased access to insurance by minority-owned businesses in the U.S.

Evolution Advisors LLC will “immediately focus on providing greater access and more effectively distributing insurance products to minority-owned enterprises,” according to an announcement today on the joint venture. That includers companies certified as a Minority Business Enterprise. Today’s announcement said there are more than 4 million MBEs in the U.S. with combined sales of nearly $700 billion.

Acrisure co-founder and CEO Greg Williams COURTESY PHOTO

“Acrisure is committed to making a difference and we look forward to working alongside Russell and Ciara. Our interests could not be more aligned. Acrisure’s deep insurance, financial and technology expertise will help to address the risk problems faced by minority-owned businesses and diverse communities across the U.S.,” Acrisure co-founder, President and CEO Greg Williams said in a statement. “Along with their broad cultural impact, we’re proud to align with Russell and Ciara’s belief that everyone should have the opportunity to grow in a healthy and positive way. Insurance and financial services are an essential piece of personal and commercial success, so we’re excited to bring bold strategies to a broad and diverse client base.”

Wilson and Ciara were introduced to Acrisure through Thomas Tull, a longtime friend who is the chairman of Acrisure Technology Group and founder, chairman and CEO of Tulco LLC. Acrisure acquired Tulco in July 2020 for $400 million.

“In mutual recognition of wanting to make a significant social and business impact, the concept of Evolution Advisors LLC was formed between all parties following several months of discussion,” according to the announcement.

“We’re excited to partner with Acrisure on this venture. We believe in the power of ownership and our hope is that through this partnership, we can help create a path for diverse communities to build up their own businesses and infrastructure,” Wilson and Ciara said in the statement. “It’s always been important for us to give back to the community and now, more so than ever, we recognize that minority-owned businesses need to be afforded more opportunities.”