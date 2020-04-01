AHC Hospitality lays off 1,000 workers, closes JW Marriott

GRAND RAPIDS — Amway Corp. affiliate AHC Hospitality has laid off 1,000 workers and closed all but the downtown Amway Grand Plaza Hotel.

In a statement released this afternoon, AHC said that it planned to consolidate all of its Grand Rapids hotel services to the Amway Grand Plaza through April 30 in a voluntary move to follow national distancing guidelines in response to the coronavirus.

As a result, the company closed the JW Marriott effective today. Previously, the company’s AC Hotel Grand Rapids Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott Grand Rapids Downtown brands suspended service on March 25.

The layoffs come as the company adjusts its staffing “to appropriate levels,” AHC Hospitality President Rick Winn said in a statement, who noted workers’ medical coverage will be entirely covered during the furlough.

“There are about 1,000 employees who will be furloughed and supported through State and Federal financial relief programs now available,” Winn said in a statement. “We will lean on our managers and remaining staff that can help provide cross-functional services to support the limited needs at the consolidated hotel, while ensuring all COVID-19 guidelines for guest and staff safety remain in place.”

The Amway Grand Plaza will continue to maintain service, including foodservice via the Kitchen Counter by Wolfgang Puck and room service.