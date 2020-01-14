Allegiant adds 3 direct flights from Grand Rapids airport 

GRAND RAPIDS — Allegiant Travel Co., a low-cost Las Vegas-based airline, plans to start direct service from Gerald R. Ford International Airport to Los Angeles, Boston and Austin, Texas.

The new seasonal flights will operate twice weekly, according to a statement. With the additional routes, Allegiant (Nasdaq: ALGT) now serves 14 destinations from Grand Rapids, the most of any carrier.

“We’re very excited to expand our presence in Grand Rapids by offering service to three of the most in-demand travel destinations in the county,” Drew Wells, vice president of planning and revenue at Allegiant, said in a statement. “With nonstop access to the history, culture and endless entertainment options found in LA, Boston and Austin, local residents will be able to enjoy amazing vacation adventures at an affordable price.”

Flights to Boston and Austin begin in May, while flights to Los Angeles will begin in June.

The announcement comes after Allegiant detailed plans in 2019 to build a new $42.8 million base at the Grand Rapids airport, as MiBiz previously reported.