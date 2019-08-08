Allendale Township software company expands with state funds

ALLENDALE TWP. — BizStream Inc., an Allendale Township-based online marketing and software solutions company, plans to expand with backing from the state.

BizStream expects to add a one-story addition to its existing warehouse space at 11480 53rd Ave. with the help of a $60,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

Mark Schmidt COURTESY PHOTO

Additionally, the company is working with the township for a tax abatement to support the project.

BizStream expects it will create 12 new jobs with the project and invest $500,000 into the expansion.

“This expansion is proof of our commitment to this community to provide the best in website and software development,” BizStream founder Mark Schmidt said in a statement. “We are thrilled to extend our services to assist more people in our community and beyond.”

BizStream was founded in 2001 and is experiencing “a high volume of business increase.” Recently, the company has been “forced to turn work away due to a lack of building capacity to house additional employees,” according to the MEDC.

The expansion was approved under the Micro Michigan Business Development Program, which promotes growth in rural areas or areas with high unemployment by providing grants, loans and other economic assistance for projects that have fewer job creation numbers than required by the original program.