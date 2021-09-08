Amazon to build Lansing-area fulfillment center, create 500 new jobs as part of latest Michigan expansion

DELTA TWP. — Amazon.com Inc. announced today that it will start building its first fulfillment center in the mid-Michigan region, a move that’s expected to bring 500 new full-time jobs to the area.

The e-commerce giant unveiled its plans to create a 1-million-square-foot facility at the northwest corner of Mt. Hope Highway and Creyts Road just west of Lansing in Delta Township.

In the announcement, Amazon cited Delta Township’s “welcoming community,” available workforce, and existing customer service logistics infrastructure as reasons for the new location.

“The Lansing region is a key international hub for innovation, manufacturing and distribution operations,” Bob Trezise, president and CEO of the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP), said in a statement. “Not only does our central location in the state offer numerous logistical advantages, but our diverse workforce and our ‘big small city’ quality of life deliver everything a company needs to operate at consistent and efficient levels. We’re thrilled Amazon shares this similar understanding and look forward to this next phase of their investment in the Lansing region.”

LEAP is working with Amazon’s project team to explore value-added workforce partnerships with Capital Area Michigan Works! and Lansing Community College’s Business & Community Institute to help address emerging workforce needs.

“LEAP, Delta Township and the Lansing region are hitting on all cylinders right now when it comes to economic development,” Trezise said. “We are most grateful to Amazon for selecting us over other competitive sites and we are excited to re-welcome an international leader like Amazon to our growing list of new global, diverse companies.”

The Lansing-area fulfillment center is among several new Michigan expansions that Amazon announced today.

The company plans to open a sort center and delivery station in Gaines Township near Grand Rapids over the next two years. Amazon today also officially launched a 112,000-square-foot delivery station in Walker.