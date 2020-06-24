Amtrak restoring daily round trip train service between GR, Chicago

GRAND RAPIDS — After a more than three-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, Amtrak and the Michigan Department of Transportation are restoring daily round-trip train service between Grand Rapids and Chicago starting next week.

Starting June 29 and 30 in response to anticipated demand, the Pere Marquette service will leave Grand Rapids daily at 6 a.m. and arrive in Chicago four hours later, with stops in Holland, Bangor and St. Joseph/Benton Harbor. The trains depart from Chicago daily at 6:30 p.m. and arrive in Grand Rapids at 11:34 p.m. Business class and cafe services also will be available.

Amtrak will maintain safety restrictions in light of COVID-19, including booking trains at less than half of capacity to maintain social distancing. Amtrak also is requiring all customers in stations and trains to wear face coverings and temporarily is using only cashless payments in stations and on trains.

“We are dedicated to doing everything possible to return service safely. We want everyone to feel comfortable as they navigate this new normal,” Amtrak President and CEO Bill Flynn said in a statement.

The Michigan Department of Transportation provides safety oversight and operating and technical assistance for passenger rail in Michigan.