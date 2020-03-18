Amtrak suspends service out of Grand Rapids, Holland

GRAND RAPIDS — Amtrak is suspending all service out of Grand Rapids and Holland effective Thursday, March 19.

The train service provider cited “reduced travel demand” in temporarily ending the service to Chicago, according to a statement.

Amtrak will continue to offer daily connections by bus to Kalamazoo, where travelers will be able to ride the Wolverine line between Chicago and Detroit. However, the Wolverine line’s frequency has been reduced from three daily round trips to two, according to a statement.

No changes are being made to Amtrak’s Blue Water line, which runs from Port Huron through East Lansing to Chicago.

Amtrak encourages travelers to check on train status via the company’s website or smartphone app.

In the 2019 fiscal year, the Vernon J. Ehlers Station in Grand Rapids had a ridership of nearly 40,600 and generated more than $1.5 million in ticket fees, according to Amtrak.