Amway, Van Andel foundation contribute to India COVID-19 relief efforts

Amway Corp. and the David & Carol Van Andel Family Foundation last week announced a total of $750,000 to support COVID-19 relief efforts in India, where the country is seeing its worst surge yet overtake its health system.

Officials with Amway, the Ada-based global direct selling giant, announced $500,000 in donations for a foundation led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that will deliver thousands of badly needed ventilators and oxygen concentrators. The Van Andel Family Foundation also contributed $250,000 to the effort.

Amway CEO Milind Pant COURTESY PHOTO

“India is on the hearts and minds of Amway’s global family,” CEO Milind Pant said in a statement. “To our colleagues and friends across India, know that we are committed to supporting you during these tough times. Thank you for your courage and determination throughout the pandemic. We will get through this together and emerge even stronger.”

Pant is the vice chair of the U.S. Chamber’s U.S.-India Business Council Board of Directors, which is helping to organize the relief effort. Amway’s India-based operations also have contributed $350,000 toward relief efforts, including manufacturing and donating hand sanitizer to frontline workers and working with the United Way Delhi to donate deep freezers and stabilizers to support vaccine distribution.

The first of 1,000 ventilators were delivered on May 5 while the rest are expected to arrive by early June. Indiana-based Medtronic Inc. is manufacturing the ventilators and coordinating end-to-end shipping. The effort will also deliver 25,000 oxygen concentrators to India by the end of May.

India’s hospitals are becoming overwhelmed with the country’s latest spike in cases, which reached 400,000 on May 1 alone. In recent weeks, multiple hospitals temporarily ran out of oxygen, resulting in dozens of deaths.