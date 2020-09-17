Applied Imaging acquires Florida-based office technology dealer

Grand Rapids-based office technology solutions provider Applied Imaging has grown its presence in Florida through a recent acquisition.

Applied Imaging — which offers services including copier and printer sales, document management, managed IT services and document shredding — recently acquired Upstream Office Solutions, which is headquartered in Tampa Bay.

Upstream Office Solutions is an authorized Toshiba dealer and is also authorized to sell and service printers from both Kyocera and Epson. The acquisition allows Applied Imaging, which has been in business for 32 years and staffs more than 450 employees, the chance to provide office equipment and document solutions to customers located throughout the Tampa Bay metro area.

The recent acquisition gives Applied Imaging a total of 14 offices spread throughout Michigan, Ohio and Florida.

Terms of the deal, which was finalized in late August, were undisclosed.