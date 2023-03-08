ArtPrize hires longtime SXSW planner as executive director

GRAND RAPIDS — A long-running public art competition in Grand Rapids has tapped a former planner for the South by Southwest festival in Austin to lead the event into its next era.

The steering committee for the next iteration of ArtPrize — whose founding entity was disbanded in the fall and reorganized under new management in December — said in a joint news release Wednesday it hired Catlin Whitington as executive director of ArtPrize 2.0.

He replaces the organization’s former leader, Craig Searer. Whitington’s first day is March 15.

ArtPrize is an annual art contest held in downtown Grand Rapids and a few outlying areas for nearly three weeks each fall. It was founded in 2009 by Rick DeVos, who was board chair until Dec. 31. The competition is now run by the city of Grand Rapids, Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University, and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., along with a nine-member board of directors.

The 2023 competition will be held from Sept. 14 to Oct. 1.

Whitington was planning manager for the South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals in Austin, Texas, from 2007 to 2019 and currently is vice president of campus operations for Austin’s Long Center for the Performing Arts.

ArtPrize 2.0 representatives were not immediately available for an interview, but Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington, who is steering committee chair for ArtPrize 2.0, said in the release that Whitington is “the right person at the right time” to move the organization forward.

“Catlin’s work with SXSW and The Long Center in Austin, Texas, are exactly the type of event-based, distinctive, culture-building experiences we were looking for to build an enduring future for ArtPrize 2.0 here in Grand Rapids,” Washington said.

During Whitington’s tenure, SXSW grew its visitors from 159,000 in 2010 — the first year records were kept — to 417,000 in 2019, and its economic impact from $113 million in 2010 to over $355 million in 2019.

He handled planning, logistics and execution of the annual event that includes technology, film, education and music. He also led community partnerships, including coordinating the event with the city of Austin, and negotiated talent and brand agreements between agencies, venues and production companies.

Whitington was chair of the Austin Tourism Commission from 2018 to 2021, is a founding member of Music Makes Austin, a public policy advocacy organization, and currently serves as an adviser to the Austin Hotel and Lodging Association.

He said in the release he first became interested in ArtPrize in 2017, when his wife, Liz, served as a panelist for the 2D and Installation segment of ArtPrize’s “Why These Finalists” discussion.

“ArtPrize remains unique in the art world and has become an enduring cultural touchstone for Grand Rapids and for Grand Rapidians,” he said. “My role is to work with the community to innovate and build on that legacy and to grow ArtPrize to its full potential as an immersive community experience, cultural inspiration and economic force.”

Whitington said in the release he and his wife “fell in love with the Grand Rapids community and are looking forward to connecting and raising our family here.”



From Crain’s Detroit Business.