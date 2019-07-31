Battle Creek Unlimited extends president’s contract

BATTLE CREEK — The board of directors at Battle Creek Unlimited (BCU) extended the contract of President & CEO Joe Sobieralski through June 2022.

The BCU board praised Sobieralski’s leadership on “numerous successful initiatives,” including establishing a new five-year strategic plan for BCU. For the 2018-2019 fiscal year, BCU assisted in the creation of 185 new jobs and more than $56.7 million in capital investment in the city, according to a statement.

Joe Sobieralski, CEO of Battle Creek Unlimited COURTESY PHOTO

Sobieralski has led BCU as it assisted on projects including renovating the Frederick R. Brydges Customs Cargo Center; securing the capital stack for The Milton, formerly known as the Heritage Tower; and implementing the downtown Real Estate Improvement Fund. Sobieralski also helped secure multiple grants totalling more than $2.7 million, and oversaw the formation of a task force on unmanned aircraft systems.

“The BCU Board has given Joe high marks for his many accomplishments over the past 12-18 months,” John Gallagher, BCU Board chair, said in a statement. “He has brought together and maintained a winning team that is delivering on our strategic plan.”

Sobieralski joined economic development firm BCU in 2015 as vice president and was then appointed interim CEO in 2016. Later that year, the interim title was removed.

“I have the pleasure of leading a dynamic and talented team and working for a tremendous board that has given us the tools and resources to execute on the mission and vision,” Sobieralski said in a statement.