Battle Creek Unlimited launches $250,000 grant fund for small businesses, nonprofits

BATTLE CREEK — Economic development organization Battle Creek Unlimited aims to help small businesses and nonprofits get through disruptions caused by the coronavirus with the creation of a new microgrant fund.

The $250,000 fund, created with a donation from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, will provide grants of up to $10,000 to small businesses and nonprofits located in Battle Creek.

COURTESY PHOTO

Battle Creek Unlimited will prioritize funding for businesses owned by women, minorities, and people of color and nonprofit organizations that serve children, women, minorities and people of color.

According to BCU, the goal of the COVID-19 Microgrant Fund is to help organizations on a short-term basis until federal or state funding becomes available.

Qualifying applicants must operate within Battle Creek, employ 15 or fewer people and have annual revenue of $1 million or less. Applications are on Wednesday, April 22.

The funds can be used for payroll and other expenses, including accounts payable, rent, utilities, and other bills the applicant could have paid if not for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-home executive order.

“This microgrant fund will support some of Battle Creek’s most vulnerable companies,” BCU President and CEO Joe Sobieralski said in a statement. “I am encouraged every day by the stories I hear on how Battle Creek residents and companies have come together and are helping each other.”

Organizations can apply for grants and get more information at a special website, battlecreekcovid-19.com, set up for the program.