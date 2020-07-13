Blue Medora sells business unit to Silicon Valley software firm

GRAND RAPIDS — A long-standing partnership has turned into the sale of a significant business unit for Blue Medora Inc., a venture capital-backed Grand Rapids-based software developer.

After partnering with software virtualization giant VMWare Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for several years, the Palo Alto, Calif.-based software company recently acquired Blue Medora’s True Visibility Suite team and products. The deal was finalized on July 7 for an undisclosed sum.

Ajay Singh, VMWare senior vice president and general manager of the company’s cloud management business unit COURTESY PHOTO

Blue Medora’s True Visibility Suite contains solutions that easily integrate into, and enhance the performance of, VMWare’s vRealize platform, which is an AI-driven product that gives I.T. teams the power to implement self-driving capabilities to facilitate hands-off, hassle-free operations.

“We have partnered with Blue Medora and the True Visibility Suite team for years,” Ajay Singh, VMWare senior vice president and general manager of the company’s cloud management business unit, said in a blog post about the strategic acquisition. “They have helped us expand vRealize Operations’ self-driving management scope and support for packaged applications, middleware, data center infrastructure and public clouds.”

“As long-standing partners, the VMware cloud management business unit and the True Visibility Suite team have been close collaborators from business and product perspectives,” he added. “Together, we have more than 400 mutual customers that count on us to monitor and manage their data center and hybrid cloud environments.”

VMWare announced that it would continue investing in the True Visibility Suite, providing tighter integration with the vRealize platform while also selling and supporting it as a standalone solution.

Among its many capabilities, the True Visibility Suite provides greater visibility and insight for users, aggregating information from multiple data centers and hybrid cloud environments and bringing them into a single dashboard.

VMWare seemingly has been hungry for deals as of late. Just a day before announcing the deal with Blue Medora, VMWare acquired Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Datrium, Inc., which specializes in disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).