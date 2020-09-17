Booking.com lays off 63 at Wyoming call center

WYOMING — Booking Holdings Inc. is downsizing its global workforce, and the move is being felt in West Michigan.

Booking.com, which is operated by the Norwalk, Conn.-based company, recently announced 63 permanent layoffs at its global contact center in Wyoming.

The facility at 4147 Eastern Ave. SE stands as one of the largest call centers for the online travel fare aggregator, housing a staff of roughly 1,200. Booking.com detailed the layoffs in a formal notice to the state in order to comply with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

Of the employees laid off at the location, 28 are credit controllers.

The WARN notice was issued on Sept. 9 and the layoffs went into effect on Sept. 12.

Last month, CNBC reported that Booking Holdings planned to lay off 25 percent of its global workforce because of the travel industry’s pandemic-related downturn. The report said the company would finalize those plans and make announcements on a country-by-country basis.

Booking Holdings operates similar travel aggregators, such as Priceline.com and Kayak.com. Booking.com stands as its primary source of profit.