Business expansions, cuts top most-read stories of 2021

In a year dominated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, West Michigan’s business community experienced a mix of highs and lows.

Our most-read story of the year involved Huntington Bank’s $22 billion acquisition of TCF Bank and the resulting closure of nearly 200 branch offices in Michigan. Meanwhile, global direct selling giant Amway Corp. announced in March that it was cutting 6 percent of its global workforce, or about 900 people, a majority of whom worked at the company’s Ada headquarters.

However, notable companies like Spectrum Health and local favorite Rockford Brewing Co. pursued expansion plans, while developers advanced major redevelopment projects along the lakeshore.

Below are MiBiz’s 10 most-read stories of 2021 — here’s to a safe and healthy 2022.

Cheers.

— Andy Balaskovitz, managing editor











Huntington Bancshares Inc. announced plans in early 2021 to close 198 branch offices — about half of which are based in Meijer Inc. stores in Michigan — after completing the proposed $22 billion acquisition of Detroit-based TCF Financial Corp.

The owners of Eastern Kille Distillery sold their Grand Rapids manufacturing and tasting room property to Spectrum Health, generating a major return on the craft spirit makers’ real estate investment as they seek to maintain operations within the city.

Global direct selling giant Amway Corp. announced in March that it was cutting 6 percent of its global workforce or about 900 people, most of whom are based at the company’s world headquarters in Ada.

Rockford Brewing Co. LLC unveiled plans in May to renovate a nearby historic building and expand with the new Malph’s Pizza Pub concept.

A group of top leadership staff at Colliers International’s West Michigan office launched a new commercial real estate brokerage firm, Advantage Commercial Real Estate Services LLC.

As clients began reaching out to gather documents and apply for forgiveness of their federal Paycheck Protection Program loans from last year, executives at Level One Bank urged them to wait.

Luxury condos, a marina, restaurant, event space and expanded public trails are part of the $250 million Adelaide Point project to transform 30 acres of Muskegon waterfront property.

A 133-unit condominium and apartment project gained a key final site plan approval from the Grand Haven City Planning Commission to launch its Peerless Flats project.

Real estate investor Tim Engen formed a new company this year that will focus on construction projects in the office, medical, industrial and retail sectors.

Crain’s Detroit Business Reporter Dustin Walsh took a deep dive into the history of Beaumont Health, which is pursuing a blockbuster merger with Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health.