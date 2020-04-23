Business Leader for Michigan CEO to retire

The chief executive of Business Leaders for Michigan, a statewide business roundtable of top CEOs and university presidents, plans to retire at the end of the year.

Business Leaders for Michigan plans to conduct a nationwide search and name a successor to CEO Doug Rothwell in November. Rothwell has led the organization and its predecessor, Detroit Renaissance, for 15 years. He also previously led the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

BLM CEO Doug Rothwell COURTESY PHOTO

“Doug has been one of the state’s most influential leaders for over a quarter century,” said Gerry Anderson, executive chairman of DTE Energy who chairs the board at Business Leaders for Michigan.

“He’s respected by leaders in business, government and community service across the state and founded two highly consequential organizations,” Anderson said in a statement. “He was always about putting Michigan first rather than a particular region, interest or party. He leaves a big imprint on many programs, policies and places in our state that have helped grow the economy.”

Rothwell successfully transitioned Detroit Renaissance from a Detroit-centric group to a statewide organization at a time when Michigan’s economy was seriously ailing. He also brought together business, education and philanthropic interests to create a sustained effort dubbed Launch Michigan aimed at improving Michigan’s K-12 education system.

He and his wife, Sharon, plan to move to North Carolina after his retirement.

“When Sharon and I were recruited to Michigan 27 years ago by Gov. John Engler, we came because of the people and the beauty of the state,” Rothwell said in a statement. “We will always be grateful for the opportunities this great state has provided us, not only professionally but also through many treasured friendships.”