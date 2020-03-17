City of Grand Rapids adjusts service over coronavirus concerns

GRAND RAPIDS — The city of Grand Rapids today issued temporary service changes to aid in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The changes begin Wednesday, March 18 and extend through Sunday, April 5.

Mark Washington, Grand Rapids city manager COURTESY PHOTO

“We have a critical responsibility to do our part in the global fight against the spread of COVID-19 at the local level,” Mark Washington, Grand Rapids city manager, said in a statement. “We have a responsibility to our residents and our staff members. It is important to take steps to protect our community and ensure continuity of essential city services.”

The city’s temporary changes include:

Closing city buildings to walk-in traffic. The buildings include city hall at 300 Monroe Ave. NW; the Grand Rapids Development Center at 1120 Monroe Ave. NW; the parks and recreation and public works departments at 201 Market Ave. SW; water resource recovery facility at 1300 Market Ave. SW; water administration building at 1900 Oak Industrial Drive NW; and the Mobile GR/parking services department at 50 Ottawa Ave. NW. According to the city, staff members can provide services via email, phone or through calls to 311.

Canceling the March 26 Grand Rapids Planning Commission. The next meeting will take place in April or May.

Postponing non-essential meetings of city boards and commissions.

Cancelling the March 19 Board of Zoning Appeals meeting. The meeting has been moved to April 16.

Postponing public engagement meetings, including those for vital streets projects, Office of Oversight and Public Accountability, parks facilities, and the city/Kent County consolidated plan for community development block grant.

Suspending events with more than 50 attendees.

Closing the Indian Trails Golf Course lounge. Bar and food service is available for those using the golf course.

Suspending interior inspections of occupied residential units for code enforcement, water services and lead remediation, except in emergency cases.

Prohibiting new applications for Community Development Block Grant contracts for housing rehabilitation and lead remediation.

Limiting cemetery services to 50 people, in accordance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order.

Encouraging city staff to telecommute or take accrued time off.

Allowing staff to use sick time to care for children affected by school closures.

The City Commission tonight will also consider cancelling its March 31 meeting.

The city has also suspended water service shutoffs through April 30, and accounts in shutoff status will be restored.