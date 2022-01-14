Classic Transportation and Warehousing plans $8.4M expansion in Wayland

WAYLAND — Warehousing, transportation and third-party logistics company Classic Transportation and Warehousing plans to invest $8.4 million in a new facility.

The 172,000-square-foot building, which will be located at 1153 147th Ave. in Wayland, will be used for food grade warehousing space and third-party logistics. With the expansion, which will complement two other facilities the company operates in Wayland, is expected to create six to 12 new jobs.

To support the project, Leighton Township provided Classic Transportation with a 12-year industrial facilities tax exemption, which was approved by the township board on Jan. 13.

“Classic Transportation & Warehousing’s talented team of employee-owners are committed to serving the growing needs of our partners,” President and CEO Rod Cooper said in a statement. “We are grateful to have the support of Leighton Township and Lakeshore Advantage as we continue to expand in the dynamic West Michigan communities we call home.

“With the addition of this … facility, along with our transportation services on site, we will set the course for a new era of innovative storage and logistics solutions that meet and exceed the diverse needs of our customers,” he added.