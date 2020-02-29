Climate change sparks unpredictability for Michigan’s outdoor recreation industry

The effects of climate change in Michigan may create winners and losers when it comes to participants in outdoor recreation, but experts largely see unpredictability ahead as businesses try to adapt to coming changes.

In recent studies, researchers have noted winter activities are particularly at risk, while more frequent water level fluctuations and snowfall patterns make it difficult for communities reliant on natural resources. While the shifts may benefit some industries over others, ongoing climate uncertainty for the industry appears to be a constant.

“Climate change, along with other sustainability issues, is one of the top things the industry is looking at,” said Brad Garmon, director of the state’s Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry. “It reflects on, for the large part, that outdoor recreation consumers … are putting their money where their mouth is.”

Adaptation and mitigation

For some Michigan companies, recent investments have fallen directly under a climate adaptation or mitigation umbrella.

Jim MacInnes, CEO of Crystal Mountain Resort, says climate preparedness is a “multi-faceted approach” that has been years in the making. The Thompsonville-based resort north of Manistee has been adding more summer activities — a new golf course and mountain biking trails, for example — to diversify from downhill skiing.

“It helps us be more year round and less impacted in the winter by climate change,” MacInnes said, adding that the company has continued to add snowmaking capacity. “What seems to have happened over the years is the snowmaking windows are shorter, especially as you approach winter.”

MacInnes said the resort also will invest nearly $100,000 in a stormwater management project to deal with more intense rain events, as well as renewable energy, energy efficiency and electric vehicle projects to “walk the walk.” Through utility power purchases, Crystal Mountain Resort is now run on 62 percent zero-carbon electricity, he said.

The investments are on top of new lodging and amenities added over the past two decades.

“We’ve tried to build Crystal out as a community as opposed to a ski resort,” MacInnes said.

Garmon said climate change discussions involving outdoor recreation in Michigan also involve infrastructure, such as preparing for fluctuating water levels and keeping open certain roads in rural areas of the state.

“Clearly there’s an infrastructure concern in Michigan — how closely that’s tied to climate change depends on who you talk to,” Garmon said.

Unpredictability and risk

The effects of climate change may indeed produce winners and losers in the outdoor recreation industry — for example, longer seasons for warm-weather sports while shorter seasons for skiing, snowmobiling and ice fishing.

But climate change will likely bring more volatility and more severe weather events, which for companies like Crystal Mountain “adds more business risk. The volatility really affects a lot of businesses that have to invest in capital equipment,” MacInnes said.

“It’s really variable,” he said. “Some years, the ski business is good, others not so good. Over time, we’re probably going to lean away from our winter business. I do think there will be winners and losers in the long run.”

A Great Lakes climate assessment released last year by more than a dozen researchers and experts said winter activities in the Great Lakes region “could experience the largest impacts of climate change.” The report identified 122 ski resort-style businesses in the Great Lakes, while “only 80 are currently in areas that receive enough snow now to regularly support such activities.” By the end of the century and under a high-emissions scenario, none of the ski resorts in the Great Lakes region would be viable due to a lack of snow and conditions required for snowmaking, according to the report.

Bridge Magazine reported in February that other ski resorts and businesses dependent on winter ice fishing have struggled from this year’s warm temperatures and reduced ice cover. The unfavorable weather, meanwhile, has had negative effects on towns that depend on outdoor recreation for support. As Tim Barr, the owner of Art’s Tavern in Glen Arbor, told Bridge: “Nothing’s normal anymore. … You just never know what’s going to happen.”

In October, U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow released a climate change report that discussed effects on outdoor recreation through shortened winter seasons, reduced lake cover and Great Lakes algal blooms.

In 2016, the U.S. EPA said warmer winters in Michigan “could harm the local economies that depend on them. … Since the early 1970s, winter ice coverage in the Great Lakes decreased by 63 percent.” However, some parts of the Great Lakes region have seen increased annual snowfall, “which could benefit winter recreation at certain times and locations,” the EPA said at the time.

Meanwhile, U.S. Department of Agriculture researchers summarized in 2018: “Recreation will respond differently to warmer futures, increasing potential evapotranspiration, and mixed precipitation outlooks by activity, location, and for participation versus consumption.”

While recent winter-themed events took place in the Upper Peninsula in February, the “fluctuation and unpredictability of (climate change) will continue to be an issue. Downstate has had a pretty strange winter. It’s unpredictable about what it means for recreation in Michigan,” Garmon said. “The marketplace around outdoor recreation is evolving to more of a sustainability direction.”