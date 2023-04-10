Corewell. Stellantis. Biggby. What makes a new name stick?

In 1995, Bob Fish thought he had come up with a creative play on words for the name of his new East Lansing coffee shop. It wasn’t until after opening that he learned it was also a slur.

The coffee shop would franchise and spread to more than 60 locations before Fish and his business partner changed the name in 2007. They eventually landed on a different play on words, Biggby, a phonetic reference to the brand’s block “B” logo.

The driving force behind Biggby’s rebrand may have been unique — at least outside pro sports — but name changes are becoming more common in the era of corporate naming rights and splashy M&A deals.

Corewell Health is one of the latest examples of a local company undergoing a major rebranding campaign. After Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health merged with Southfield-based Beaumont Health last year, the new company mounted a full-court press to market its new name.

“‘Corewell’ is everywhere,” said Drew Patrick, CEO of Skidmore Studio, a Detroit-based brand agency. “I hear them on the radio, I see it on billboards. They’re demonstrating a strong support for a name and identity change.”

That kind of messaging push is crucial for a company that wants its new name to stick.

“The general public is not going to remember what you told them when you only told them once,” Patrick said. “You have got to tell people what you’re gonna do, do it, and then remind them what you did over and over again.”

That makes rebranding under a new name a big lift — and not always one worth undertaking.

“You can get into a whole slippery slope,” said Don Tanner, co-founder of Farmington Hills-based communications firm Tanner Friedman. “Even with promotion time, there’s still a really good chance depending on the name that it’s not going to be necessarily widely adopted.”

Take Pine Knob, which returned to its original name last year after two decades as DTE Energy Music Theatre. Despite a $1 million-per-year deal intended to solidify DTE’s brand following its own merger, the moniker never seemed to stick.

“A lot of people have always called it and always will call it Pine Knob no matter what it is,” Tanner said, adding that popular cultural destinations are some of the toughest to rebrand. (Grand Rapids-based Acrisure is currently giving it a try at Pittsburgh’s NFL stadium, where the insurance giant signed a 15-year naming rights deal in July.)

Tanner said one of the most important considerations before taking on a name change is brand equity: How important is the existing name to a company’s success, and what does it risk by losing it?

“Don’t do a name change just to be kind of cute and clever,” he said.

Still, name changes can be beneficial or even crucial for an array of reasons. Maybe there’s a merger or acquisition, like in the case of Corewell, and multiple companies need to fall under a cohesive brand. A company might want to tap into a new market but its old name is restricting it from doing so. Or, as in the case of Biggby, a name can be inappropriate to the point of hurting the business

“It was problematic, it was something we had to manage,” Fish said of the original name, adding that it didn’t align with his company’s values. “It just consumed a lot of energy that could be put elsewhere.”

In Biggby’s case, the name change catapulted the company forward.

“We were on the front page of every newspaper,” Fish said. Biggby quickly became one of the fastest growing coffee shops in the country. The franchise now has 355 locations in more than a dozen states.

Other types of rebrand

Convincing the general public to adopt a new name isn’t always the primary focus of a rebrand. When Fiat Chrysler Automobiles merged with the European PSA Group, the two companies adopted the shared name Stellantis — but only at the corporate level.

The names and logos of Stellantis subsidiaries like Jeep and Dodge stayed the same. There was no push to market the Stellantis Wrangler, Charger or Ram. Instead, the focus was on “preserving all the exceptional value and the values of its constituent parts,” the company said when it announced the new name in 2020.

“I imagine that was intentional,” Patrick said of Stellantis’ limited marketing campaign, noting some merits to that approach. “Right and wrong is tough in our world because you don’t know what the goals were specifically going in.”

How to pick a new name

One of the hardest parts of a rebrand can be deciding on the name itself — and Patrick warns there’s such a thing as too much emphasis placed on it.

“It’s really hard to settle on something because you want that name to do everything for you, but it can’t,” Patrick said. “The name can’t do everything. No one element of your brand can do everything.”

Picking a name is made more difficult by the simple fact that most English words are taken.

“Almost everything has been used for something,” Patrick said. That means companies often have to choose between making something up — Stellantis — or taking a legal risk.

The scarcity of remaining names also complicates the issue of web domains.

“Almost all short URLs or one-word URLs are taken,” Patrick said. “There’s usually a way to get a URL to work, but how much tolerance does the company have for a URL that's not exactly what they wanted?” Some companies end up paying large sums of money to get the domain they want.

Despite its challenges, rebranding can pay dividends. It can represent innovation, redirect a company’s mission and reflect new values. And at the very least, it's likely to catch some eyes.

The key to success, as Tanner sees it: “Go all in. Show your clients that you’re all-in with this name change like they should be.”