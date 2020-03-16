Find MiBiz Coronavirus coverage below. This page will be updated with new stories.
Week of March 15, 2020
- GVSU economist predicts shallow recession in West Michigan; hospitality industry hardest hit
- Spectrum Health cancels non-urgent, non-emergency appointments for 2 weeks
- Michigan bar/restaurant closure ‘will be a bloodbath’
- Consumers Energy suspends shutoffs for seniors, low-income customers
- Spectrum Health offers drive-up coronavirus testing for patients with physician referral
- Kent County Health Department orders venues to halve capacity amid coronavirus concerns
- Virus concerns drive additional due diligence in M&A transactions
- Links for guidance and advice for employers coping with the coronavirus pandemic
- Automotive analysts see shifting dynamics amid coronavirus spread
- Employers must communicate with workers about coronavirus policies
Week of March 8, 2020
- Local bars, restaurants take precautions against coronavirus
- Coronavirus concerns cloud 2020 economic outlooks
- Higher ed transitions to online courses amid coronavirus pandemic
- AG Nessel: Beware of price-gouging in wake of coronavirus emergency declaration
- Hospitals prepared for potential surge in coronavirus patients, health group says
- State escalates coronavirus response after first confirmed cases
- ACG postpones Grand Rapids event over coronavirus concerns
- West Michigan public company stocks fall sharply amid coronavirus outbreak, oil tensions